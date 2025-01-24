Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $371,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,125,000 after buying an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $533.24 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $536.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.22.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

