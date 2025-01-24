MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

