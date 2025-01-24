HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 688 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 119,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,743,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $547.78 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.15 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

