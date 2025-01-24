Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

