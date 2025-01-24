Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 521 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in United Natural Foods by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 85.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

