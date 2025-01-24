Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,440,000 after buying an additional 431,910 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CF Industries by 68.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 300,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after buying an additional 300,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.69.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.