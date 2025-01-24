Ballentine Partners LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

