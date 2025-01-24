Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 122,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 482.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

