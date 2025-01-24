Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,766,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $421.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.25.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

