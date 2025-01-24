Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.