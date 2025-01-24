MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $67,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Raymond James raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

