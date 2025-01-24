Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 57 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $184.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.