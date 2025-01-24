The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

