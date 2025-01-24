Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stride by 45.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Stride by 24.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $120.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

