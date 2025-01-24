Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $275.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $219.73 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.47.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

