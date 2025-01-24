HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 109.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

AVB opened at $213.72 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.37 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.99. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $5,532,538.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

