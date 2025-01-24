OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in OneMain were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 27.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 64.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,268,166.06. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,428. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

