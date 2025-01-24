MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 529 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 372.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $106.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

