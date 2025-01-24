Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $407.79 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.07 and a 52 week high of $439.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

