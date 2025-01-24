Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 196.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 107,991.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,073,396.80. The trade was a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $49.12 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.