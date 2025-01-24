Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 21,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,490,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

