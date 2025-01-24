Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 469 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.04 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

