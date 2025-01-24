MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGV opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

