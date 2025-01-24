2,569 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 210.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,656,000 after buying an additional 660,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 471.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 12,318.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after acquiring an additional 526,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $174.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,151 shares of company stock worth $84,973,139. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.