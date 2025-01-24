Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Commercial Metals by 40.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

