HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $447.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.68. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.70.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

