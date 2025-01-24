Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.