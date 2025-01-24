MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $747,261.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

