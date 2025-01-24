MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 543 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,315,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,823,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,158,000 after buying an additional 177,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,544,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,115,000 after buying an additional 568,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,409,000 after buying an additional 30,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,302.78. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

