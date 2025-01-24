MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases New Shares in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Martinek sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $36,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293.50. The trade was a 94.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Mckenzie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,788.80. This trade represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $209,766. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NECB opened at $25.27 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $354.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

