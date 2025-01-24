Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BTI opened at $37.02 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.52.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

