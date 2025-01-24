BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.74. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 105,996 shares changing hands.

BioCorRx Trading Down 47.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.54.

BioCorRx Company Profile

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

