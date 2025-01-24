Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Regions Financial by 575.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,269,000 after purchasing an additional 816,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $17,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,857,300 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.