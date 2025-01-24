MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 978 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in UBS Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 60,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

