Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,134.32. This represents a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Barclays assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

Celestica Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $122.77 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $131.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

