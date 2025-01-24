MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 7,127 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,927,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after buying an additional 220,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 184,207 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 371,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,873 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,680,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $55.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

