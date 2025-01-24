MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Genpact were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 74.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $1,558,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

