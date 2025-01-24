CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

