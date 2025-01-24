UMB Bank n.a. Buys 165 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Barclays upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $133.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

