UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1,654.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in DocuSign by 42.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,459,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,625,000 after buying an additional 434,312 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,248,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.3 %

DOCU opened at $90.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,537 shares of company stock worth $66,575,817. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

