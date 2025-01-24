Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Annexon FY2025 Earnings

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Annexon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.11. Annexon has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 235,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,269 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

