Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Atyr PHARMA FY2025 Earnings

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atyr PHARMA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

ATYR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atyr PHARMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Performance

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Atyr PHARMA has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $298.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atyr PHARMA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atyr PHARMA at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.