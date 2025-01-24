Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts AMAT FY2025 Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $9.47 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AMAT opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.91. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $158.96 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,831,000 after purchasing an additional 117,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
