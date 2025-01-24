Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts AMAT FY2025 Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $9.47 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.91. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $158.96 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,831,000 after purchasing an additional 117,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.