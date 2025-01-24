Schlumberger Q3 EPS Estimate Raised by Griffin Securities

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Griffin Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

SLB opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9,241,140 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,258 shares of company stock worth $8,732,604. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,068.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.