Oppenheimer Increases Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $72.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.