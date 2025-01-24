Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $587.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

