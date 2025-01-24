Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CHKP FY2025 Earnings

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $8.56 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $196.38 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $210.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average is $186.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 428,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

