Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of TNL opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $531,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,585.12. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,016 shares of company stock worth $1,042,863. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

