MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $169.49 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.05.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

