Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,549,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total value of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,504. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $593.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $598.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $638.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.